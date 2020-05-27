Tripura Registers 23 More COVID-19 +ve Cases, Total 232

The COVID-19 tally in Tripura rose to 232 with 23 new cases reported on Tuesday night, informed Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. He took to Twitter to announce the new cases and said that out of the 23 cases, 18 returned from Maharashtra by train and five others came in contact with the positive patients.

He said, “More 23 people found COVID19 #POSITIVE in Tripura today. Among them 18 people have come from Maharashtra by train & 5 others were in contact of Positive patients.”

Tripura’s active cases stand at 65 while 165 have been discharged from hospital and 2 patients have been migrated.

However, Tripura’s position of COVID-19 tally is at No 2 among the Northeastern states as Assam stands in the 1st position with 682 cases.