Tripura Registers 381 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

Tripura on Wednesday reported 381 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state’s tally to 25,734, said a health official.

The death toll in the state rose to 274 with one more people succumbing to the infection, he said.



Altogether 489 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the state’s main referral facility for the COVID-19 patients, since Tuesday.



West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 150 of the 274 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.



Tripura currently has 5,768 active coronavirus cases, while 19,669 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three have migrated to other states.



As many as 3, 88,675 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, he added.