Tripura Registers 4 More COVID-19 +ve Cases, Tally at 196

Tripura registered another four confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the state’s tally to 196. State Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb informed that 990 samples have been tested out of which four were tested positive and all the patients have returned from Mumbai by train.

The chief minister in a tweet said, “990 samples have been tested today in #Tripura for COVID-19. Among them 4 persons found COVID19 #POSITIVE. All of them have returned from Mumbai, #Maharashtra by train.”

Tripura has registered the second-highest number of COVID19 positive cases in Northeast India after Assam.

