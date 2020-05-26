Tripura Registers 4 More COVID-19 +ve Cases, Tally at 196

Tripura registered another four confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the state’s tally to 196. State Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb informed that 990 samples have been tested out of which four were tested positive and all the patients have returned from Mumbai by train.

Tripura has registered the second-highest number of COVID19 positive cases in Northeast India after Assam.