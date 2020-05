Tripura reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total count to 166 on Saturday, informed state chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb through a tweet.

The chief minister in its tweet said, “625 samples have been tested for #COVID19 and among them 11 persons found #COVID19 POSITIVE.7 people from 86-Bn BSF & 4 civilian from Churaibari Gate (2 driver from other state, 2 people returned from Guwahati ). All the POSITIVE patients are under proper medical care.”