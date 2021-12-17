Tripura Royal Scion Heckled Amid Regional Parties’ Clash

Clashes broke out on Thursday between the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha, and Tripura People’s Front, wherein the Chairman of TIPRA and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman was allegedly heckled at Khumulwng area of West Tripura.

As per reports, the incident took place centring a political rally organised by the TPF without any administrative orders.

“TPF led by human rights activist Patal Kanya Jamatia sought permission to hold a programme at Khumpui academy field which was denied by the police and later by the TTAADC administration. Rattled by the denial, the TPF sought to hold the rally arbitrarily and made a prayer with the local police to arrange security for their programme”, a senior police official in the West Tripura district police was quoted as saying in an ANI report.

“They sought permission to hold the programme on December 10, but in the apprehension of breach of peace, the police denied the prayer. Later, they sought security for a rally on December 16 and did not bother for any official permission”, said police.

In this connection, security arrangements have been tightened up all over the TTAADC headquarters in order to avoid any unprecedented incident. Reportedly, an adequate number of TSR and CRPF personnel had been deployed in the region.

