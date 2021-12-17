National

Tripura Royal Scion Heckled Amid Regional Parties’ Clash

By Pratidin Bureau

Clashes broke out on Thursday between the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha, and Tripura People’s Front, wherein the Chairman of TIPRA and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman was allegedly heckled at Khumulwng area of West Tripura.

As per reports, the incident took place centring a political rally organised by the TPF without any administrative orders.

“TPF led by human rights activist Patal Kanya Jamatia sought permission to hold a programme at Khumpui academy field which was denied by the police and later by the TTAADC administration. Rattled by the denial, the TPF sought to hold the rally arbitrarily and made a prayer with the local police to arrange security for their programme”, a senior police official in the West Tripura district police was quoted as saying in an ANI report.

Related News

Nagaland CM Launches Online Portal For ILP Applications

PV Sindhu Enters Quarter-Finals In BWF World Championships

Tripura To Have Film & Television Institute: Minister

50th Anniversary Of Vijay Diwas Observed In India And…

“They sought permission to hold the programme on December 10, but in the apprehension of breach of peace, the police denied the prayer. Later, they sought security for a rally on December 16 and did not bother for any official permission”, said police.

In this connection, security arrangements have been tightened up all over the TTAADC headquarters in order to avoid any unprecedented incident. Reportedly, an adequate number of TSR and CRPF personnel had been deployed in the region. 

Also Read: Nagaland CM Launches Online Portal For ILP Applications

You might also like
Top Stories

COVID-19: Bhutan Announces its First Nationwide Lockdown

Assam

Black day October 30

Assam

Guwahati-Dhaka Flight: Tripura Request Stop Over

National

Ayodhya Verdict: AIMPLB to file review petition

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: Active cases cross 15000 mark

Assam

AC Installed in Assam State Zoo for Animals