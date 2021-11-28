National

Tripura: Sec 144 Imposed In Khowai After 12 Injured In Attack

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Twelve people including three police personnel were injured in an attack on a bus carrying Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters on Sunday in Tripura. In this connection, Section 144 has been clamped in the Teliamura area in Khowai district.

As per an ANI report, the police have stated that unidentified miscreants have attacked the bus that was ferrying the TMC workers on the day when the results of Tripura municipal elections were announced.

“Twelve people including three cops sustained injuries in the attack. Section 144 has been imposed in Teliamura Municipal Council area,” said Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Khowai.

As per another report, miscreants broke window glass of the police vehicle in which the persons were travelling. The police had to baton charge to disperse the mob. Moreover, six attackers were also injured in the process. Further investigation is underway.

Related News

Jio Hikes Prepaid Tariffs By 21% From Dec 1

Mizoram Govt Committed To Maintain Peace Along All Borders

NSCN (IM) Militant Nabbed In Arunachal

Setback For TMC As BJP Sweeps Tripura Civic Polls

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a sweeping victory in the Tripura civic body polls and restricted the Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from scoring maiden seats. The BJP captured the Tripura’s 14 civic bodies where it now has 329 of the 334 seats.

The saffron party won all the 15 seats in the Teliamura Municipal Council, while, TMC and TIPRA Motha could get hold of only one seat each. 

You might also like
Top Stories

Hima accepts Arjuna Award

National

Prez Kovind To Begin 4-Day Visit to Karnataka & AP From Today

Top Stories

Assam Polls: 55 Candidates File Nominations For First Phase

Assam

Shillong born Anirban Blah,Accused In #MeToo, Attempted Suicide

Assam

Congress party is full of leaders, not workers: B. Kalita

National

ISRO To Set Up Regional Academic Centre At IIT Varanasi