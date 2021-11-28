Tripura: Sec 144 Imposed In Khowai After 12 Injured In Attack

Twelve people including three police personnel were injured in an attack on a bus carrying Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters on Sunday in Tripura. In this connection, Section 144 has been clamped in the Teliamura area in Khowai district.

As per an ANI report, the police have stated that unidentified miscreants have attacked the bus that was ferrying the TMC workers on the day when the results of Tripura municipal elections were announced.



“Twelve people including three cops sustained injuries in the attack. Section 144 has been imposed in Teliamura Municipal Council area,” said Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Khowai.

As per another report, miscreants broke window glass of the police vehicle in which the persons were travelling. The police had to baton charge to disperse the mob. Moreover, six attackers were also injured in the process. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a sweeping victory in the Tripura civic body polls and restricted the Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from scoring maiden seats. The BJP captured the Tripura’s 14 civic bodies where it now has 329 of the 334 seats.

The saffron party won all the 15 seats in the Teliamura Municipal Council, while, TMC and TIPRA Motha could get hold of only one seat each.