Tripura State Rifles Jawan Arrested For Raping Woman

A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman in South Tripura district. The accused, identified as Sukhdeb Bhowmik, was produced at a session’s court in the district’s Belonia region where he was remanded to judicial custody.

As per reports, the incident took place at a remote area of South Tripura district, Shilachari, when the victim was on her way to a local hospital for treatment. While enroute, she met the accused Sukhdeb Bhowmik and Bishnu Das who offered her to give her a ride to the hospital, to which she agreed and mounted on Bhowmik’s bike.

Instead of going towards the hospital, the duo drove her to a nearby forest and raped her. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed about the incident before anyone. Soon after, they left for Sabroom along with the victim to drop her off.

However, they met with an accident on the way. When locals rushed to accident spot, the girl narrated the entire ordeal before them, after which the locals handed the duo over to the police.

A case has been registered under sections 376 and 409 under the Indian Penal Code.