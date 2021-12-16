Tripura To Have Film & Television Institute: Minister

Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Thursday announced that a film and television institute in the state.

Addressing the press earlier this week the minister stated that a discussion has been initiated with the authorities of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata for a possible collaboration.

“I have met the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting during my recent visit to Delhi. The minister assured us to extend his helping hand in this regard and also showed his keenness to visit Tripura,” he was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Chowdhury also informed Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has given his nod in this matter and sent a note to the chief secretary of Tripura who has also prepared a file on the creation of the institute and sent it to the state finance department.

The minister is expecting the launch of the institute next year.

