Tripura To Reopen Schools for Classes 11 & 12 from Oct 5

By Pratidin Bureau
The Tripura government announced that the schools in the state will reopen for the students of classes 11 and 12 from October 5.

“Students having written consent from their guardians will only be allowed to come to schools,” said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

The decision to reopen the schools was taken by the government following a high-level meeting, chaired by the education minister, on Thursday.

The vice-chancellors of Tripura Central University and Maharaja Bir Bikram State University, directors of Elementary, Secondary and Higher Education Departments, and other officials of the Education Department were present in the meeting.

Nath said that the Ministry of Education had issued a notification in detail along with the standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening of schools from September 21. Ten states across the country have already reopened the schools. We have also decided to reopen schools, said Nath.

The minister said that 50 per cent teachers would attend schools every day by rotation and take classes.

For students in other classes, the schools will be opened in a phased manner after reviewing the situation, the minister said.

