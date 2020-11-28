Tripura to Reopen Schools from Dec 1

The Tripura government has decided to reopen schools for students of Classes 10 and 12 from December 1 almost eight months after the schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The schools will reopen maintaining the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Ministry of Human Resources Development.

“We have decided to start classes again for Class 10 and 12 in schools and all government degree, professional and technical institutions from December 1 monitoring the Covid-19 situation,” said a member of the Education Department’s High Level Committee after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

It has also been decided to restart classes for ninth and eleventh standard in the schools, 15 days after keeping an observation of maintaining Covid-19 protocol.

The classes in both schools and colleges would restart amidst tight guidelines including sanitization, thermal scanning of all students, teachers, compulsory use of face-masks, social distancing etc.

In colleges, honours and practical classes would restart first following the Covid-19 guidelines.

Tripura registered a total of 32,578 Covid-19 cases till now out of which 367 patients died and two others died by suicide, according to latest report.

The state has nearly 4,400 government aided schools.

According to a recent notification of the Directorate of Secondary Education, seventh phase of live lectures through local TV channels for classes nine to twelve would begin from November 27 and continue till December 26.