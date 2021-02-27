Tripura: Truck Driver Beaten To Death By Miscreants

A 54-year-old truck driver was beaten to death by a miscreant group and looted Rs 40,000 from the driver in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Friday evening.

The driver has been identified as Pradip Debnath, a resident of Teliamura who was transporting goods from Assam.

Police sources said “The accused drove up in a Mahindra Bolero. They stopped the truck, dragged Mr Debnath out of the vehicle and began thrashing him”. Meanwhile, Mr Debnath’s assistant woke up and managed to run away.

The entire incident took place near a school on the outskirts of a town called Ambassa, NDTV reported.

Later, locals who heard Mr. Debnath’s scream rushed to the spot and admitted him to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.