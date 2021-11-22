Tripura Violence: Denied Appointment with Amit Shah, TMC Stages Protest

The All India Trinamool Congress has staged a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday over the alleged violence against its members in Tripura on Sunday.

The Tripura Police on Sunday arrested Trinamool Youth Congress President Saayoni Ghosh and charged under sections of attempt to murder. She allegedly tried to run over BJP workers at a public meeting.

TMC sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to submit a report on the local body elections scheduled to be held on November 25 in Tripura but they were denied one.

TMC Lok Sabha MP, Kalyan Banerjee while quoted by India Today said, “We repeatedly called the Home Minister’s office for an appointment, but weren’t given one. This is why we decided to come and stage a protest outside the MHA.”

Earlier, Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention over the alleged attacks on its members.

To register their protest, the TMC leaders sang songs, like ‘We shall overcome’, and raised slogans against the BJP over the incident.

