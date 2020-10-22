Tripura Withdraws Compensation for COVID-19 Deceased Family

The family of the people succumbing to COVID-19 in Tripura will not get any compensation from the state government from December 31, this was stated by the government recently. Earlier, the government has decided in May this year that the family of the deceased of COVID-19 will be compensated.

Earlier, the government announced that the families of the kin of the deceased of COVID-19 would be provided with a one-time grant of Rs. 10lakh from the CM Relief Fund and SDRF amounting to Rs. 6lakh and Rs. 4lakh respectively.

The new guidelines issued by the government also stated that the central government employees, except for health workers, will also not avail this one time grant. It was further stated that any resident of Tripura, who expires outside the state will not be eligible for the compensation.

It has also been stated in the guidelines that residents of other states succumbing to the viral infection in Tripura will also be not eligible for availing the compensation.