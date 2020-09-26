Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 24,408

Tripura registered 278 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 24,408, informed health department official.

The state also registered three more deaths taking the toll to 265, informed the official.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 146 of the 265 COVID-19 deaths, the official said



Tripura currently has 6,151 active coronavirus cases, while 17,969 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.



At least 502 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for the COVID19 patients in the state on Friday as they have recovered from the disease.



As many as 3,78,123 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.