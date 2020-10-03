Top StoriesRegional

Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 26,552

By Pratidin Bureau
Tripura’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 26,552 on Saturday after 190 fresh cases reported on the day, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 286 with six more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 156 of the 280 COVID-19 deaths, the official said

Tripura currently has 5,369 active coronavirus cases, while 20,874 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

At least 301 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for the COVID-19 patients on Friday after they were cured of the disease, he said.

As many as 3,96,416 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, the official added.

