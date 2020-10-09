Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 27,982

Tripura reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 27,982, informed a health official. The state also reported 308 deaths after seven more persons succumbed to the disease.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 166 of the 308 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.



Tripura currently has 4,200 active coronavirus cases, while 23,451 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.



At least 408 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for the COVID19 patients on Thursday as they had recovered from the disease.



As many as 4,09,040 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.