Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 8,109

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
25

Tripura’s COVID-19 cases climbed to 8,109 on Friday after 256 people tested positive for the infection, while four more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 69, a health official said.

Four patients, hailing from different parts of the state, died at Agartala Government Medical College here on Thursday, he said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 2,371, the official said.

Eighty-six people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 5,651, and 18 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Tripura has so far tested 2,33,716 samples for COVID- 19, the official added.

