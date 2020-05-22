Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 173

Tripura registered two more COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday taking the state total to 173.

This was informed by chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a tweet saying that 847 samples were tested for COVID-19, out of which two were found positive.

The chief minister informed that one person is from Churaibari Gate and the other person had contact with the COVID19 positive patients who recently returned from Chennai.

In a tweet the chief minister said, “847 samples have been tested today for COVID-19 & among them, 2 persons detected #POSITIVE.”

847 samples have been tested today for COVID-19 & among them, 2 persons detected #POSITIVE.



One person at Churaibari Gate & another person was in contact with the previous POSITIVE patients who returned from Chennai.



Stay safe & follow the Govt norms.#TripuraCOVID19count — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 21, 2020

“One person at Churaibari Gate & another person was in contact with the previous positive patients who returned from Chennai,” the chief minister informed.

The Tripura chief minister has urged the people of the state to follow all the government norms imposed to contain the spread of COVID19.

“Stay safe & follow the Govt norms,” Deb added.

However, Assam tops the COVID-19 tally in the Northeast with 210 positive cases followed by Tripura with 173 cases till the filing of the news.