Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 192

The COVID-19 tally of Tripura reached 192 after three more confirmed cases registered on Sunday, informed chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb. He said that the three positive cases have been detected after testing 991 samples on the same day.

He further informed that the three cases that came positive have returned from Delhi by Rajdhani Express.

The Chief Minister in a tweet said, “991 samples have been tested today in #Tripura for COVID-19. Among them 3 persons found COVID19 #POSITIVE. All of them have returned from #Delhi by Rajdhani Express.”

9️⃣9️⃣1️⃣ samples have been tested today in #Tripura for COVID-19. Among them 3️⃣ persons found COVID19 #POSITIVE. All of them have returned from #Delhi by Rajdhani Express.#TripuraCOVID19count — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 24, 2020

However, 12 patients have been discharged from hospitals on Sunday after their recovery.

The recovery rate is around 86 percent in Tripura.

Till date, 165 patients have been discharged from the hospitals.

On Saturday Tripura registered 16 COVID19 positive cases.

The entire infected patients tested positive on Saturday came from Mumbai by train on Thursday night to Agartala.

Chief Minister Deb had said a total of 996 samples were tested for COVID19 in the state on Saturday, out of which 16 persons tested positive.