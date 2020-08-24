Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 8,920

Tripura’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 8,920 after 200 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed its coronavirus death toll to 73, a health department official said on Monday.

A 73-year-old patient died at Agartala Government Medical College here on Sunday, the official said.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from West Tripura (83), Sepahijala (59), North Tripura (15), Dhalai (16), Khowai (9), Gomati (8), Unakoti (6) and South Tripura district (4).

Of the total 8,920 COVID-19 cases, 2,488 are active cases, as 6,341 people have recovered from the disease, 73 people have died and 18 have migrated to other states.

Tripura has so far tested 2,43,616 samples for COVID- 19, the official added.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA of Badharghat, Mimi Majumder has tested positive for COVID-19. She has been admitted to Agartala Government Medical College.

She is the second legislator to test COVID-19 positive as earlier Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, MLA, Dhananjoy Tripura had tested positive for coronavirus. He has now recovered from the disease.

