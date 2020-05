Tripura registered another 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 , taking the state’s tally to 242, informed chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The Chief Minister in his tweet said, “1020 samples have been tested today for COVID-19, out of which 10 people detected #POSITIVE 5 returnees from Chennai & Bangalore, 4 returnees from Mumbai & 1 railway pantry staff. ”

With the new cases, the active case in the state stands at 74, discharged 165 and 3 migrated.