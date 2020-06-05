Tripura’s COVID-19 tally Rises to 647

The state of Tripura has also seen increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. With 25 more cases on Thursday night, the tally rose to 647 in the state, informed Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The chief minister in a tweet said, “Alert ~ Today in Tripura 25 people found COVID-19 #POSITIVE out of 875 samples tested. All of them have travel history. Stay safe!”

The chief minister informed that all the infected patients have travel history.

The chief minister, while sharing the COVID19 status of the 8 northeastern states said that the highest number of samples has been tested for COVID19 in Tripura among the states in the region.

“We are conducting maximum number of #COVID-19 tests in Tripura to keep everyone safe and secure,” Deb tweeted.

He also saluted the Corona warriors, who have been fighting to protect the state from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I salute our #CoronaWarriors who are working tirelessly round the clock to make the State COVID-19 free,” Deb said.

“I am confident soon we shall overcome this pandemic,” he added.