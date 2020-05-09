Tripura’s COVID-19 +VE Cases Climb to 118

Tripura reported 30 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday taking the total number of cases to 118. 25 persons from 86th Batallion of BSF, four family members, and one truck driver have been tested positive of the deadly virus. This was informed by the state chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb through his twitter handle.

In a tweet, Deb wrote, “30 persons found #COVID19 POSITIVE in Tripura today. 25 persons from 86th-Bn #BSF, 4 family members from 138th-Bn #BSF & 1 truck driver. Total #COVID19 patients in Tripura now stands: 118”

He added that there are 116 active cases in the state and two persons have been discharged.

