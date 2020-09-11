Tripura’s COVID Mortality Rate Touches 1%

By Pratidin Bureau
Tripura recorded seven COVID related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the death tally to. The mortality rate of the state has increased to 1 percent, according to the state government.

The total number of deaths in the state has risen to 167.

According to sources, one out of every 100 COVID patients is succumbing to the disease. The number of victims in the state has been increasing over the last few days.

The death rate in Tripura on August 28 was 0.93 per cent, higher than other states in the Northeast while India’s Covid-19 mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The total caseload is16739 while there are currently 6,554 under treatment.

9,993 recoveries have been made so far. The recovery rate in the state was 59.78 percent as of Wednesday.

