Tripura’s COVID +VE Cases Rise to 171

Tripura registered four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the total count to 171, informed chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb. He said that all of the infected patients are returnees from Chennai, who arrived in the state on Monday by a train.

The returnees from Chennai have come by a Shramik Special train and arrived Agartala on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that a total of 850 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, out of which four have been tested positive.

Confirming about the new cases registered in the state, Tripura chief minister Biplab in a tweet said, “850 samples have been tested for #COVID19 today and among them 4 persons found POSITIVE.”

“All four #COVID19 patients have returned from Chennai and are now under treatment,” he added.

The chief minister said: “We are committed to ensure your safety. Stay safe!”

With the new cases, Tripura currently has 55 COVID19 active cases.

Out of the total 171 COVID19 cases registered in Tripura, there are two migrated cases while 116 patients have been discharged from the hospitals after their recovery.