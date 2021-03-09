Trivendra Singh Rawat Quits As Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya in Dehradun. The decision is yet to be confirmed.

The development comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh discussed political developments in the state. The meeting was called after several MLAs questioned Rawat’s governance.

As per reports, Rawat resigned due to BJP’s course-correction ahead of assembly polls in the state next year. Rawat met with the BJP leadership yesterday in Delhi.

Furthermore, Rawat has been severely criticised for failing to communicate with party workers and his inability to make concrete decisions.

Meanwhile, Dhan Singh Rawat, is ahead in the race to replace him as Chief Minister.