NationalTop Stories

TRP Rigging Scam: 3 Republic TV Employees Get Bail

By Pratidin Bureau

Three Republic TV employees were granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court on Wednesday, in relation to the Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging scam.

The three employees – Shivendu Mulherkar, Ranjit Walter, and Sivasubramaniyam Sundaram – had filed their pleas before the court in November-December last year, reports have stated.

The court heard the petitions on Monday, he said.

Related News

Assam: 4 Night Curfew Rule Breakers Arrested In Titabor

Funeral of Dilip Kumar Takes Place With Full Honours

Assam: Another Dies By Wild Elephant Attack

Weekly Covid Deaths Dip Lowest Since October Globally

Also Read: Weekly Covid Deaths Dip Lowest Since October Globally

On Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge A D Deo allowed the anticipatory bail applications of the three employees, their lawyer said.

They had submitted before the court that there was no ground against them (for arrest) and they were not named in the FIR registered in the case.

Subsequently, a charge sheet was filed and they were named as accused. So, whatever material was there, it was before the court.

Also Read: Assam: Another Dies By Wild Elephant Attack
You might also like
Assam

Banks To Remain Closed Between March 27 & April 4

Top Stories

Baghjan Fire: Technical Explosion Injures Three Foreign Experts

Top Stories

Tractor Rally On R-Day To Continue As Planned: Farmer Leaders

National

17th Lok Sabha: 1st oath to be taken by Modi

Assam

Arunachal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 1855

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Comments
Loading...