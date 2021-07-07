TRP Rigging Scam: 3 Republic TV Employees Get Bail

Three Republic TV employees were granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court on Wednesday, in relation to the Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging scam.

The three employees – Shivendu Mulherkar, Ranjit Walter, and Sivasubramaniyam Sundaram – had filed their pleas before the court in November-December last year, reports have stated.

The court heard the petitions on Monday, he said.

Also Read: Weekly Covid Deaths Dip Lowest Since October Globally

On Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge A D Deo allowed the anticipatory bail applications of the three employees, their lawyer said.

They had submitted before the court that there was no ground against them (for arrest) and they were not named in the FIR registered in the case.



Subsequently, a charge sheet was filed and they were named as accused. So, whatever material was there, it was before the court.