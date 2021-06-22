TRP Scam: Arnab Goswami Named As Accused In Chargesheet By Mumbai Police

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has been named as an accused in an 1800-page chargesheet filed by the Mumbai police in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam.

Along with Goswami, four others from ARG Outlier Media that owns Republic TV were also named in the supplementary chargesheet.

The accused include COO Priya Mukherjee, Shivendu Mulelkar and Shiva Sundaram.

The FIR in the case was registered nine months ago after former Mumbai top cop Parambir Singh named Republic TV being involved in the infamous TRP scam case.

So far, 15 people were named in the chargesheet including former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Dasgupta and Republic TV CEO Vikash Khanchandani.

The chargesheet was filed for the commission of offences under Sections 406, 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) 465, 468 (forgery), 201, 204 (disappearance or destruction of evidence), 212 (harbouring offender) and 120B (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.

The investigation on the case initiated after it came to light that certain employees of the Hansa Group manipulated the ‘sampling meter services’ by paying people to watch particular TV channels.