NationalTop Stories

TRP Scam: Arnab Goswami Named As Accused In Chargesheet By Mumbai Police

By Pratidin Bureau

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has been named as an accused in an 1800-page chargesheet filed by the Mumbai police in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam.

Along with Goswami, four others from ARG Outlier Media that owns Republic TV were also named in the supplementary chargesheet.

The accused include COO Priya Mukherjee, Shivendu Mulelkar and Shiva Sundaram.

Related News

Arunachal, Assam CMs to meet for Resolving Kimin Border…

MLA’s With No Govt Residence to Get Rs. 25,000 per…

2 Assam Youths Drown To Death While Playing PUBG

Cabinet Expansion Buzz: PM Modi To Meet Union Ministers…

The FIR in the case was registered nine months ago after former Mumbai top cop Parambir Singh named Republic TV being involved in the infamous TRP scam case.

So far, 15 people were named in the chargesheet including former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Dasgupta and Republic TV CEO Vikash Khanchandani.

The chargesheet was filed for the commission of offences under Sections 406, 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) 465, 468 (forgery), 201, 204 (disappearance or destruction of evidence), 212 (harbouring offender) and 120B (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.

The investigation on the case initiated after it came to light that certain employees of the Hansa Group manipulated the ‘sampling meter services’ by paying people to watch particular TV channels.

Also Read: Cabinet Expansion Buzz: PM Modi To Meet Union Ministers Tomorrow

You might also like
Assam

Leopard on the prowl in Guwahati’s Pandu

Technology

Vikram hasn’t crashed: D Sasikumar

Top Stories

Assam Election: BJP To Announce Final List Of 19 Candidates Tomorrow

Assam

COVID-19 Assam: Active cases tally at 8368

Top Stories

CM Sarma Holds 2nd Cabinet Meeting | Key Highlights

National

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Tests COVID+ve

Comments
Loading...