NationalTop Stories

TRP Scam: BARC To Pause Ratings of News Channels

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Television ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has decided to pause weekly ratings for news channels for three months as it reviews its system amid the row over alleged rigging of viewership ratings by three channels.

The suspension of ratings applies to all English, Hindi, regional and business news channels, said the agency in a official statement.

The statement issued by the agency said, the move is in order to “review and augment the current standards of measuring and reporting the data of niche genres, to improve their statistical robustness and to significantly hamper the potential attempts of infiltrating the panel homes.

Related News

TRP Scam: SC Rejects Republic TV’s Plea on CBI Probe

Kumar Sanjit Krishna Reaches DGP Office

Jnanpith Awardee Akkitham Achuthan Dies at 94

Delhi Traffic Cop Dragged on Car Bonnet

It further stated, “…starting with the ‘News Genre’, BARC will cease publishing the weekly individual ratings for all news channels during the exercise. This exercise is expected to take around 8-12 weeks including validation and testing under the supervision of BARCs Tech Comm. BARC will continue to release weekly audience estimates for the genre of news by state and languag.”

Republic TV is among the three channels being investigated for allegedly gaming ratings and using them to spread fake narratives and gain ad revenues. The two others are local channels in Maharashtra called Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema.

Two TV channel owners have been arrested and the directors and promoters of Republic TV are being investigated for ratings fraud.

Republic TV is the biggest name to have emerged in the early investigation into the fake ratings scam with viewers testifying that they had been paid to keep the channel on even when they were not watching. 

You might also like
Regional

COVID-19: Mizoram Govt Issues New Guidelines

World

Japan agrees 316 Billion Yen loan for India

Regional

Arunachal to provide 100% tap connections by 2023

Regional

Sonowal confident ahead of Panchayat polls

Uncategorized

One more jihadi detained in Barpeta

Regional

Tezpur: 2 dead, 2 Injured in Road Accident

Comments
Loading...