TRP Scam: BARC’s Former CEO Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
In a recent development Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Partho Dasgupta of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) from Pune district in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) manipulation case.

Reportedly, Dasgupta has been arrested from Rajgad Police Station jurisdiction in Pune Rural and is being brought to Crime Branch, Mumbai.

Dasgupta will be produced before the ACMM Court on December 25, Exchange For Media reported.

It may be stated that this is the 15th arrest in the TRP scam. Earlier Mumbai Police had arrested former chief operating officer (COO) of BARC Ramil Ramgarhia in the case, among other prominent people who have been arrested in connection with the case include Arnab Goswami, Managing Director and Editor in Chief of Republic TV, and Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani.

Mumbai police began the probe after the BARC, a rating agency, filed a complaint about rigging of TRP by some channels.

