Top StoriesRegional

TRP Scam: Republic TV CEO Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Republic Media Network’s Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani on Sunday morning was arrested in Mumbai, PTI report.

Khanchandani was arrested by Mumbai Police’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) from his residence in connection with TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam.

He will be produce before a court for further remand, the report said.

Related News

Karimganj: 17 Injured In Road Accident

BPF-BJP Will Form Govt In BTR: Hagrama Mohilary

AASU, KMSS Pay Tributes To Anti-CAA Martyrs

Assam Reports 152 New Cases

In this connection thirteen persons have already been arrested.

In a charge sheet filed recently, the police alleged that an official of Hansa paid money to sample households to tune into Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie and Republic TV. A probe is underway, the report added.

You might also like
Top Stories

Odisha To Hold ‘Radio Pathshala’ For Students

National

Death threat to PM Modi; Assam link established

Top Stories

COVID-19: Athgaon Masjid declared containment zone

Regional

World Tourism Day observed in Assam

National

World title no. 22 for Pankaj Advani

Regional

Nagaland bans entry of Assam vehicles

Comments
Loading...