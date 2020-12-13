TRP Scam: Republic TV CEO Arrested

Republic Media Network’s Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani on Sunday morning was arrested in Mumbai, PTI report.

Khanchandani was arrested by Mumbai Police’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) from his residence in connection with TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam.

He will be produce before a court for further remand, the report said.

In this connection thirteen persons have already been arrested.

In a charge sheet filed recently, the police alleged that an official of Hansa paid money to sample households to tune into Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie and Republic TV. A probe is underway, the report added.