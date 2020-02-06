Trump Acquitted Of Impeachment

The US President Donald Trump was acquitted of all impeachment charges as the Republicans expectedly voted in his favor defeating the move of the democrats.



He is the third president in US history to face such a threat as Mr. Trump was accused of using his office for having illicitly sought help from Ukraine to bolster his 2020 re-election effort.



Despite being confronted with strong evidence, Republicans stayed loyal and mustered a majority of votes to clear the president of both charges — by 52 to 48 on the first, 53 to 47 on the second — falling far short of the two-thirds supermajority required for conviction.

“Two-thirds of the senators present not having pronounced him guilty, the Senate adjudges that respondent Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is not guilty as charged,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who presided over the trial.