Trump-Biden Presidential Debate 2020 Scheduled Tomorrow

Republican candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will be sharing the stage for the first time on Tuesday night in the first of the three presidential debates.

Both Trump and Biden will be taking questions on their track record, the Supreme Court, economy, race and violence in cities and integrity of the elections at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

The presidential debates are also popularly known as the “Super Bowl of American Democracy”.

Renowned Fox news anchor Chris Wallace will be moderating the debate, starting at 9 pm EST (6:30 am IST).

C-SPAN Network’s Steve Scully and Kristen Welker from NBC news will be moderating the following debates respectively on October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville.

Vice President Mike Pence, 61, and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, 55, will participate in the only vice-presidential debate, to be hosted by USA Today journalist Susan Page, in Salt Lake City in Utah on October 7.

The debates which will be of 90 min duration are organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD).