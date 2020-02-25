Trump complains about India’s tariffs

President of the United State, Donald Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India, once again complained about the tariff imposed by India on products imported from the US. This has been an issue of tensions between both India and the US.

“We are being charged large amounts of tariffs. They cannot do that,” Trump was quoted as saying by ANI, adding, “India is probably the highest tariff nation. I think you have to pay the highest tariff when you deal with India.”

It may be mentioned here that tensions on trade front had emerged in June, 2020 after Trump revoked preferential trade privileges. Following which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples.