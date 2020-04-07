Trump demands Malaria medicine from India

#Trump warns retaliation

#Demands anti-Malaria drug export from India

#India last week banned anti Malaria drug

#Malaria Drug export likely to reopen today

The US President Donald Trump literally threatened India of retaliation if the anti Malaria medicine India mass produce are not given to the US to fight Corona Virus.

“I would be surprised if he would, you know because India does very well with the United States,” Mr. Trump told reporters during a press briefing at the White House on Monday.

“So, I would be surprised if that were his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s) decision. He’d have to tell me that. I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him, and I said we’d appreciate your allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn’t allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation. Why wouldn’t there be?” the US President was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Meanwhile, amid rising pressure to allow exports of an anti-malarial drug being tested on patients infected with coronavirus, the government is likely to make a decision today and clear the move after calculating sufficient stocks for the country.

Last month, India had banned the export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations of the malaria drug while experts test its efficacy in helping treat COVID-19 patients.

There are currently no approved treatments or preventive vaccines for COVID-19 but Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, is among the medications undergoing testing as a potential treatment for patients with the disease. India is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of medicine.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that there is not sufficient evidence to use this medicine it at the community level

There is limited evidence on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to deal with COVID-19 and there is not enough evidence proof to advise it for people, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary, Lal Aggarwal said on Monday.

“We have allowed the use of Hydroxychloroquine for healthcare workers dealing with COVID-19 patients or high-risk contacts of the patients though there is limited evidence of its efficacy. There is not sufficient evidence to use it at the community level,” Aggarwal said in a press conference.

“We have issued advisory related to it. Every medicine has side effects. Because we have allowed it based on limited evidence in some locations, there is a misconception that anyone can take it. We should follow technical guidance. Those who are not advised to take this medicine should not take it,” he said.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier placed an order of about 10 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets with various pharmaceutical companies for healthcare workers.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has suggested the use of hydroxychloroquine tablets only for healthcare workers and caregivers involved in the treatment and in direct contact with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.