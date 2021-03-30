Trump Launches New Website After Social Media Ban

Former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady on Monday announced a new “website of the 45th President of the United States” with an aim to allow supporters to request their participation in events, submit letters and ask for personalised greetings.

The former first couple is “continually strengthened by the enduring spirit of the American people” and looks forward to staying in touch, a statement from Trump’s office said.

The website, which is called ‘45office.com’, is Trump’s official website which contains a page summerising his time in the White House as well as another page where supporters can submit comments to the former president.

“Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country — and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace,” reads a message on the website’s homepage.

Notably, this comes after Trump’s social media ban following the deadly Capitol Hill riots in earlier this year in January.

Moreover, there are swirling speculations that he may run for office again in 2024. Earlier this year, Trump established his official post-presidency office in Florida but has been largely silent about future plans.