Trump Leaves Office With Lowest Approval Rating

By Pratidin Bureau
According to a Gallup poll, US President Donald Trump will leave office this week with the lowest approval rating of his presidency, with just 34 percent of Americans in his support.

Gallup poll is an assessment of public opinion by the questioning of a representative sample, typically as a basis for forecasting votes in an election.

It further noted that Trump’s average approval rating during his single-term presidency was 41, four points lower than any of his predecessors. In 2017, after he failed to condemn a violent gathering of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, his job approval dipped to 35 percent.

The last poll of the Trump presidency was taken on during January 4-11, which covered the storming of the US Capitol building by Trump supporters trying to overturn the certification of the election won by Joe Biden, whose victory Trump has consistently denied.

It may be stated that his all-time high was in early 2020 before the pandemic gripped the world, when he was facing an impeachment in the Senate on charges of trying to push Ukraine into helping him smear Biden and during the early stages of the pandemic, when Americans believed he was responding well to the virus that has now killed 398,000 people in the country.

