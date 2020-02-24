Trump Says “Eager to Reach India”, Tweets in Hindi

US President Donald Trump has tweeted in Hindi from Air Force One that he is eagerly waiting to reach India.

“We are eager to reach India. We are on the way and will meet everyone in a few hours,” Trump tweeted in Hindi shortly before Air Force is scheduled to land in Ahmedabad where he has a packed schedule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier tweeted that India is waiting for Trump’s arrival.

Modi in his tweet wrote after Trump left for India, “India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad.”

In Ahmedabad, where Trump is scheduled to address the “Namaste Trump” event, people have already started filling up the Motera Stadium.

A grand welcome awaits Trump by the Indian government whose visit is expected to boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi will receive Trump at the airport and then drive along a route with stages featuring artists from across India. The two leaders will then participate in the “Namaste Trump” rally at the Motera Stadium.