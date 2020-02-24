Trump’s India visit: Taj Mahal Tombs Cleaned For The First Time In 300 Years

US President Donald Trump has arrived in India on his first official visit. After Ahmedabad, he had visited Agra during the 2-day tour.

Amongst all the preparations being done for his visit, the replicas of two graves inside the iconic Taj Mahal, are reportedly being cleaned for the first time in 300 years.

The replicas of graves are being given a clay pack treatment which involves the application of a thick layer of clay, followed by a wash with distilled water.

This is the first time, the replicas of the graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal will be cleaned since their installation. While the monument has been cleaned previously, these graves were never cleaned before.

Trump and his family are expected to visit the grave replicas during their trip to the Taj Mahal and not the actual grave because its entrance is just five feet high and the president’s security team has reportedly said that Trump will not bow down.