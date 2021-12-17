TU 7th Semester Student Commits Suicide In Hostel Room

In a shocking incident, a student of Tezpur University (TU) reportedly committed suicide in her hostel on campus.

The student, identified as one Aditi Swar, was in her seventh semester of study.

Her mortal remains were found in her hostel room where she reportedly committed suicide. The body was recovered on Friday morning after she had not opened the door of her room for a long time.

Originally a resident of Dibrugarh district in Assam, she was living in the ‘Kapili’ Girls Hostel in the university.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Conferred With Bhutan’s Highest Civilian Award