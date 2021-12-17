TU 7th Semester Student Commits Suicide In Hostel Room

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
TU Student Commits Suicide
REPRESENTATIVE

In a shocking incident, a student of Tezpur University (TU) reportedly committed suicide in her hostel on campus.

The student, identified as one Aditi Swar, was in her seventh semester of study.

Her mortal remains were found in her hostel room where she reportedly committed suicide. The body was recovered on Friday morning after she had not opened the door of her room for a long time.

Related News

Suspended DIG Rounak Ali’s Bail Plea Rejected For 2nd…

Assam: 1 Critically Injured, Several Houses Trampled In…

PM Modi Conferred With Bhutan’s Highest Civilian Award

Assam: Elephant Calf Killed In Mariani After Collision With…

Originally a resident of Dibrugarh district in Assam, she was living in the ‘Kapili’ Girls Hostel in the university.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Conferred With Bhutan’s Highest Civilian Award

You might also like
National

Arunachal Govt Signs MoU With NEEPCO For Hydroelectric Power Projects

Sports

India To Host World Cup Qualifiers For Equestrian Tent Pegging

Assam

Assam Wants Politics Of Development: CM Sarma On BJP’s Sweeping Victory

National

PM Modi Files Nomination In Varanasi

Assam

NE Gets 1st Horse Riding & Polo Training Centre

Top Stories

Cache of arms recovered in Udalguri