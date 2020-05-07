TU oppose Quarantine facility in their campus

The Tezpur University fraternity is angry as the district authorities are opening up a quarantine facility for the migrant labourers of the North bank districts that will start coming in from next week in batches.

The University fraternity has expressed strong resentment over Sonitpur district administration’s move to requisition the varsity campus for facilitating it as an institutional quarantine centre for the people stranded outside the State who are coming back to their native place.

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 as per State health department’s directions, the district administration has set up a zonal screening venue at Tezpur Central University, Napaam to screen all people belonging to Udalguri, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts who will be returning from outside the State.

Listen to what the district administration is saying. Frightening for Tezpur University residents. The administration seems has to have gone back on some assurances it made. pic.twitter.com/gaK3vUONdG — Prasanta Das (@prasantakdas) May 6, 2020

The Community Hall along with the playground of Tezpur University is being used for screening of passengers, while the ring road around the playground will be used for parking of vehicles. The Kendriya Vidyalaya inside the campus will be used for setting up an institutional quarantine facility to accommodate around 250 persons.

Moreover, it is learnt that the Bijit Saikia Indoor Stadium and Polo Field in the town will also be used to set up a 100-bed institutional quarantine centre. Two quarantine facilities are already operational in Sirajuli and Kusumtola model hospitals in the district with a combined strength of around 100 beds.

It may be noted that as the government has initiated measures to bring back people of Assam stranded outside the State, Tezpur, Kokrajhar, Guwahati, Silchar and Jorhat have been selected to set up zone-wise screening centres.

Translated: up to 50,000 people can be accommodated in quarantine facility being created in Tezpur University.



There are staff on campus, with families. Scores of foreign students, stuck there. And thousands across India who will return one day, including my daughter. https://t.co/PU7DL8vBxB — Kabir Firaque (@KabirFiraque) May 6, 2020

Mandatory registration, screening and quarantine for all people will be carried out in these centres in a bid to reduce the possibility of community transmission from probable COVID-19 positive patients. People who test negative after 14 days of compulsory quarantine will be allowed to go home.

District administration sources revealed that the people, who do not want to avail institutional quarantine will be able to book hotels at their own expense and choose to quarantine themselves at such hotels as identified by the authorities.