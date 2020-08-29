Top StoriesNational

Tunnel Detected On India-Pak Border

By Pratidin Bureau
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday has detected a tunnel near the India-Pakistan Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu while patrolling.

The tunnel, approximately 20 feet long with 3-4 feet in diameters, is suspected of being used by terrorists to infiltrate India. It is 50 metres from the border fence on the Indian side.

About 8-10 plastic sandbags that have ‘Karachi and Shakargarh’ written on them have been recovered from the opening of the tunnel and the bags have a manufacturing and expiry date embossed on them indicating they have been manufactured recently, officials said.

Senior officers of the BSF have reached the spot to supervise the search operation.

BSF has detected at least seven such tunnels on the IB since 2012.

A mega search operation has been launched along the IB to detect any more of such tunnels. The BSF formation deployed across the IB remains on extra alert.

