Tura Medical College To Come Up Next Year

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday announced that Tura Medical College’s construction will be completed by July 2021.

The minister taking it to Twitter said, “25% of the work is completed”.

He added, the ministry of health and family welfare has funded the construction of the college.

The CM has also directed the deputy commissioner and the department to, “facilitate support to expedite the completion of the project”.