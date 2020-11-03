Top StoriesWorld

Turkey Earthquake: 100 Dead, Nearly 1000 Wounded

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: AP
The number of deaths rose to 100 in the horrific earthquake in western Turkey rose 100 and injured 994 on Tuesday, the country’s disaster authority said.

The 7.0 magnitude quake also injured 994 people, authorities reported, with 147 still in the hospital.

According to an Agence France-Presse report, rescue workers in Izmir province were continuing to search tirelessly in five buildings for an unknown number of missing individuals.

Turkey has reported over 1,464 aftershocks following the quake, including 44 that were above four in magnitude, it added.

