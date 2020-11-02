Turkey Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 76

The death tally in Turkey from an earthquake in the Aegean Sea has surged to 76, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Monday.

According to an ANI report, the earthquake of a magnitude of 6.6 struck the province of Izmir on Friday with around 1,044 tremors, out of which 43, were above 4 magnitude.

The Andalou Agency of Turkey said, 962 people were injured with 743 discharged from the hospital while 219 are people are undergoing treatment.

Furthermore, 1,864 tents have been installed while another 2,038 tents are being set up.

The AFAD has already rescued 105 citizens from the debris and a continued search is ongoing.