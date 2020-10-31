Turkey: Mother, Three Children Rescued After 18Hrs In Rubble

A Turkhish mother and three of her children were rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building on Saturday after almost 18 hours, following an earthquake that killed at least 27 people.

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake flattened atleast 20 buildings in the Turkish city of Izmir. Approximately 100 people have been rescued so far, said Environment Minister Murat Kurum.

According to the country’s disaster agency, more than 800 people were injured in Turkey, and the area had been hit by some 520 aftershocks.

The officials added that search and rescue operations were complete in eight buildings in Izmir, while they continued in nine others,