Turkey Quake: 70-Year Old Pulled Out Alive, Death Toll Hits 60

A 70-year old man was extricated by rescue workers on Sunday after almost 36 hours under the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey following a powerful earthquake that left at least 60 people dead and more than 900 wounded.

Ahmet Citim was pulled out of the rubble late Sunday and was rushed to a local hospital. Few other remarkable rescues were also made after Friday’s earthquake that has wrecked the Turkish city of Izmir with over 20 buildings completely destroyed to the ground.

According to Turkey’s disaster and emergency agency AFAD, a total of 682 victims have been discharged from hospitals while 214 are still being treated. There have also been about 850 aftershocks of the quake.

On the Greek island of Samos, two teenagers were killed and atleast 19 others were injured.

US Geological Survey said the earthquake, which struck Turkey and Greece, had a magnitude of 7.0 and is considered one of the strongest in 2020.

It still remains unclear as to how many are currently trapped under the rubble. Turkish media reported three more people were pulled out on Sunday from a collapsed building but their conditions were not known.

Furthermore, in a rare show of unity amid months of tense bilateral relations, Turkey and Greece issued messages of solidarity over the quake’s death toll in both countries.