TV Actor Pearl Puri Held For Allegedly Raping Minor

Actor Pearl Puri has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in 2019, the police said on Saturday.

The police from neighbouring Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate took him in custody here on Friday night with the help of suburban Amboli police, an official said.

Puri is known for his roles in “Naagin 3”, “Bepanah Pyaar” and “Brahmarakshas 2” serials.

“The alleged sexual assault and molestation with a five-year-old girl had taken place in 2019,” said Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Patil of MBVV police.

On the complaint of the girl”s father, FIR was registered under IPC section 376 AB (rape of woman below 12 years of age) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Waliv police station in Vasai, he said.

The actor was arrested and produced before a court which sent him in judicial custody for 14 days, he added. PTI