TV Debates Cause More Pollution: SC

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday stated that debates on TV news channels cause more pollution than anybody with statements made in the court being taken out of context.

Chief Justice NV Ramana heading a bench said that panelists and journalist in these shows have their own agenda and the statements are taken out of context.

“You want to use some issue, make us observe and then make it controversial, and then only blame games will remain..,” observed the bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, PTI reported.



“Debates on TV are creating more pollution than anybody. They don’t understand what is happening and what is the issue. Statements are taken out of context. Everyone has their own agenda. We can’t help and we can’t control. We are focussing on working out the solution,” it said.

The apex court’s observations came while hearing a plea been filed by environmental activist Aditya Dubey and law student Aman Banka relating to air pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas. They sought directions to provide stubble-removing machines to small and marginal farmers for free. The petitioners claimed that stubble burning was one of the contributors of the air pollution which needs to be addressed and referred to the Centre’s figures on the issue.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta then referred to the TV debates and said they claimed that he had misled the top court on the contribution of stubble burning to air pollution.



“I watched some irresponsible and nasty utterances on TV media against me that I misled the court on the question of stubble burning by showing that its contribution is only 4 to 7 per cent. Let me clarify,” the SG was quoted in the PTI report.



The top court, was then quoted, “We were not misled at all. You said 10 per cent but it was pointed out in the affidavit that it was 30 to 40 per cent.



“This type of criticism is bound to happen when we are holding public offices. We are clear, our conscience is clear, forget about all this. These kinds of criticisms keep happening. Our conscience is clear and we work for the betterment of society,” the bench said.