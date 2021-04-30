TV Journalist Rohit Sardana Succumbs to COVID-19

Renowned TV journalist Rohit Sardana succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday. Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary informed about his untimely demise through a tweet.

The untimely and shocking demise of Rohit Sardana, who had a long and very successful association with the Zee Media, has left the media world in a state of utter shock.

अब से थोड़ी पहले @capt_ivane का फ़ोन आया।उसने जो कहा सुनकर मेरे हाथ काँपने लगे।हमारे मित्र और सहयोगी रोहित सरदाना की मृत्यु की ख़बर थी।ये वाइरस हमारे इतने क़रीब से किसी को उठा ले जाएगा ये कल्पना नहीं की थी।इसके लिए मैं तैयार नहीं था।ये भगवान की नाइंसाफ़ी है..

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled the death of the journalist. In a tweet, the minister said, “This is a big jolt for journalism. I deeply mourn the untimely demise of fearless and bright @aajtak journalist #RohitSardana. So painful for the family & friends. My prayers and condolences.”