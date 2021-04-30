NationalTop Stories

TV Journalist Rohit Sardana Succumbs to COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Renowned TV journalist Rohit Sardana succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday. Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary informed about his untimely demise through a tweet.

The untimely and shocking demise of Rohit Sardana, who had a long and very successful association with the Zee Media, has left the media world in a state of utter shock.  

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled the death of the journalist. In a tweet, the minister said, “This is a big jolt for journalism. I deeply mourn the untimely demise of fearless and bright @aajtak journalist #RohitSardana. So painful for the family & friends. My prayers and condolences.”

